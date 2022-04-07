Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.49

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 104711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

