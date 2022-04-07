Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.49

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 104711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter.
About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)
CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
