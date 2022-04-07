First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $47.29. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.