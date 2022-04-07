Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.84 and last traded at $84.86. Approximately 4,289,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,293,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.