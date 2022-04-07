ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Shares Down 5.6%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $31.78. Approximately 1,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24.

