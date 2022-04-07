Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $565.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will report $565.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.30 million to $565.70 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $447.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,977,000 after purchasing an additional 120,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after acquiring an additional 81,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKY traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,635. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

