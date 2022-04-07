Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $8.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,972,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

