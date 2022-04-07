Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 989.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,280 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up 1.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

HOOD stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 14,625,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,670,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

