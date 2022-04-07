Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

