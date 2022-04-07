Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires 176,504 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 304.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,504 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for about 1.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 646.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 6,705,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,910,687. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion and a PE ratio of -12.65. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

