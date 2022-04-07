Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases 1,525 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for 2.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock traded down $19.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.66. 1,833,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.93.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

