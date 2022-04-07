Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,467 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 3.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 79.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $5,783,827.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,423 shares of company stock worth $58,266,479. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,392. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of -136.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

