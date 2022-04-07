Field & Main Bank Sells 60 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

SIVB traded down $29.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $500.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,903. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $474.20 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $580.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

