CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Raised to €2.95 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.95 ($3.24) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAIXY. Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 143,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

