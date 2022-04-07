Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Definitive Healthcare (DH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ: DH):

4/6/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

4/5/2022 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

3/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

3/16/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

3/2/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

2/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

2/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 419,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

