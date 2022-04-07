Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.89. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $6,310,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Plains GP by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.