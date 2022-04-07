Field & Main Bank Purchases 190 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $6.48 on Thursday, hitting $230.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.50. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

