Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Fortive has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.75. 2,260,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,197. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,440,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fortive by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 124,246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fortive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Fortive by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.