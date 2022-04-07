D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after buying an additional 304,732 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after buying an additional 72,107 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.52. 125,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.27 and a 1-year high of $151.16.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.