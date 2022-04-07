Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $888,361.03 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $888,361.03 and $77.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.69 or 0.00265447 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013077 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004894 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00671453 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,633,216 coins and its circulating supply is 435,372,780 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

