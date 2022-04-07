Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Raised to $53.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.73. 6,162,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

