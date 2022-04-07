Field & Main Bank Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
BMY stock traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,393,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,869,558. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.
In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
