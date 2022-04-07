Field & Main Bank Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.53.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $13.77 on Thursday, reaching $349.55. 2,844,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,706. The stock has a market cap of $341.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.