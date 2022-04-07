MakiSwap (MAKI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $204,740.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $1.25 million and $204,740.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.00 or 0.07429170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,561.64 or 0.99946514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051208 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

