GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.27). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.97. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

