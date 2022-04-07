Brokerages Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will report sales of $128.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $55.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $565.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.60 million to $567.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $647.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $677.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOM. StockNews.com started coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DMC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 122,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,782. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $543.82 million, a P/E ratio of -123.87, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

