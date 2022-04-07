Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.97. 276,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,063,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

