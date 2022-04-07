Brokerages Anticipate ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.31 Million

Analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to report sales of $24.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.57 million and the highest is $32.05 million. ProPhase Labs reported sales of $15.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year sales of $60.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $67.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

Several research analysts have commented on PRPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.51. 24,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.65. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $116.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

