Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will report sales of $537.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.90 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $568.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNBR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.39. 610,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,571. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $130.48.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

