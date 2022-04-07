Field & Main Bank Has $900,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VNLA stock remained flat at $$49.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 234,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $50.27.

