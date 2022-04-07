Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $4,891,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE G traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

