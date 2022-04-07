River Road Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,840. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.11. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

