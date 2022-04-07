River Road Asset Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Evolution Petroleum worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPM. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 31.6% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 106,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.86 million, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -363.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

