River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.11 Million Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 98,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.
About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.