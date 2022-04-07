River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 94.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Centene by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Centene by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

NYSE:CNC traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

