River Road Asset Management LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.28% of Park Aerospace worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 162,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PKE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,662. The company has a market cap of $250.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

