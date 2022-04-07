D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $202,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.27. 3,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,371. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.

