River Road Asset Management LLC Has $27.84 Million Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,645 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $563.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Ituran Location and Control (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.