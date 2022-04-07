River Road Asset Management LLC Has $20.11 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,551 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $34.09. 240,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

