River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 7,688 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $181.45. 147,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,623. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.69. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

