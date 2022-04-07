Pigeoncoin (PGN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,759.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $348,525.28 and approximately $5,759.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003048 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PGNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.