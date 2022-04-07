Zacks: Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $134.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.99 million and the highest is $144.30 million. Amarin reported sales of $142.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $554.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.48 million to $637.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $539.07 million, with estimates ranging from $434.17 million to $708.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $3.53. 182,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,381. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Amarin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

