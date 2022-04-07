Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.63. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after buying an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

AR stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. 352,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 4.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

