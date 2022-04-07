Analysts Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) to announce $602.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.56 million and the highest is $688.14 million. Azul reported sales of $334.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in Azul by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after buying an additional 515,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

