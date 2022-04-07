Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $194.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $169.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $772.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $843.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

AOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.02. 11,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,760. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,174 shares of company stock worth $4,394,841. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

