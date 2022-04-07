D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NYSE DG traded up $12.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,931. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.19. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

