D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases New Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $4,338,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in AptarGroup by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average of $120.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

