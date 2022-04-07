D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 93 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Seagen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,184. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.20.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,369 shares of company stock worth $10,552,806 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

