D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 626,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 247,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 399,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

