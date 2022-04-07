BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Stock Price Down 7.5%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

About BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

