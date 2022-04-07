BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Stock Price Down 7.5%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.
About BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioForce Nanosciences (BFNH)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.