26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Shares Up 0.1%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $152,000.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

